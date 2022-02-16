© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's 'excess deaths' have risen 10% during the pandemic

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST

Maine has seen a 10% increase in what public health officials call "excess deaths" during the pandemic, according to an analysis of US CDC data by the Washington Post.

The state has recorded more than 33,000 deaths since the pandemic began, which is about 3,000 more than usual. Of those, roughly 1,800 are known to be due to COVID. But Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said there may be other COVID deaths that are not in the official count.

"These are individuals, for example, who may have lacked easy access to health care and thus couldn't get tested. They may not have had a regular primary care physician who was able to understand the spectrum of what's going on," Shahs said. "These are folks who were probably already facing challenges in access health care through the various social determinants of health that they face."

Shah said some of the excess deaths are also associated with the crisis conditions of the pandemic, but are due to other illnesses and not directly caused by COVID.

Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
