The Maine CDC will revisit its masking recommendation for schools in March

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine.

The Maine CDC will revisit its recommendation that masks be worn in schools in March.

Agency director Dr. Nirav Shah said the COVID situation is improving in Maine, but he wants to ensure it continues before lifting the recommendation.

"We will take into account the favorable trends that we've seen recently. We will look for stability in those trends and keep an eye out for upswings related to next week's vacation," Shad said.

The Maine CDC also announced Wednesday that it's suspending the contact tracing requirement in all schools. Previously, the CDC only suspended contact tracing in schools that required masks. Dr. Shah said the decision was made because omicron spreads so quickly that contact tracing loses its effectiveness.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
