The Maine CDC will revisit its masking recommendation for schools in March

The Maine CDC will revisit its recommendation that masks be worn in schools in March.

Agency director Dr. Nirav Shah said the COVID situation is improving in Maine, but he wants to ensure it continues before lifting the recommendation.

"We will take into account the favorable trends that we've seen recently. We will look for stability in those trends and keep an eye out for upswings related to next week's vacation," Shad said.

The Maine CDC also announced Wednesday that it's suspending the contact tracing requirement in all schools. Previously, the CDC only suspended contact tracing in schools that required masks. Dr. Shah said the decision was made because omicron spreads so quickly that contact tracing loses its effectiveness.