Prosperity Maine aims to offer scholarships to 20 asylum seekers next year

An organization that provides scholarships to asylum seekers in Maine is expanding the number of students it will be able to support.

Prosperity Maine’s scholarship program supports asylum seekers pursuing postsecondary education, primarily at community colleges.

Executive Director Claude Rwaganje says directing financial aid toward asylum seekers is important, because many do not qualify for federal financial aid while their asylum cases are still being processed.

Rwaganje also says helping asylum seekers get degrees and technical certificates bolsters the state’s workforce.

"The businesses need them. So and what we are doing is actually helping that part of the workforce through this scholarship and education," he says.

Rwaganje says the funds could also be used to help create new services, such as helping asylum seekers transfer educational and professional credentials from other countries.

"Many asylum seeker who come here, who really have a higher education, but because the diploma is not recognized they can’t really go further," he says.

The organization typically offers five to ten scholarships each year, but is aiming to support up to 20 students next year, thanks to a $2 million capital campaign.

That campaign got a $250,000 boost this week from former senate candidate Sara Gideon. The donation comes from Gideon’s leftover campaign funds.

Rwaganje says the scholarship program has supported 29 asylum-seeking students since it launched in 2018.