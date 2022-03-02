bluShift Aerospace completes successful rocket engine test

Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace successfully tested a new larger rocket engine Tuesday night.

This first test was just five-seconds long. Eventually, the company says this engine will burn for more than a minute, long enough to propel small satellites on a suborbital ride into space.

bluShift has proposed using a launch site on an island off Jonesport, but it is facing opposition there and a town vote in a couple of weeks that could force the company to seek a different location.