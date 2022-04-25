I-295 in Portland re-opens after Veranda Street project is completed

Drivers headed to Portland from the north will be happy to hear workers finished the Veranda Street project early today.

The highway was re-opened just before 7 a.m. today, more than four hours ahead of schedule.

Local drivers who use Veranda Street may still have to wait until 2 p.m., when it's expected to fully re-open.

Paul Merrill, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation, says more work remains.

"We're going to be continuing to do some road work and trail work to do underneath the bridge as we reconfigure the way that the interchange is when you come off Exit 9," he says.

There are still some finishing touches to the work on the interstate.

The Maine DOT used self-propelled modular transporters for the first time to move two new, 800,000-pound bridge decks into place over Veranda Street.

