Unemployment remains low in Maine's biggest urban areas, federal data show

Unemployment remains low in Maine's three major metropolitan areas.

The latest figures released by the federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics show Bangor's unemployment rate in March was 3.7%, unchanged from February.

Lewiston-Auburn's jobless rate fell from 4 to 3.9%. Portland-South Portland's unemployment rate actually went up a notch, from 3.3 to 3.4%.

According to the bureau release, it was one of only three metro areas in the country to see any increase in joblessness.

All of Maine's metro area unemployment rates were lower than the state rate of 4.1% in March. The nation's unemployment rate was 3.8%.