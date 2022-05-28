Families experiencing homelessness being displaced by hotels in three Maine Counties

Families experiencing homelessness are facing displacement from hotels in three Maine counties after the state changed its rental relief program this week.

MaineHousing put a cap on reimbursement rates for hotel rooms and reduced the length of time someone can receive benefits from 18 months to 12 in an effort stretch funding.

Pine Tree Legal Assistance says that has led hotel management in three counties to try to displace tenants by June 1st. Sarah Austin is the attorney representing more than a dozen clients.

"As a result many hotels around the state are deciding not to continue renting rooms to these people starting June 1st," said Austin. "Many of these people have not received formal notice and have no idea what is about to happen."

Austin is preparing to file actions in York, Cumberland, and Sagadahoc County Superior Courts Tuesday morning to ask judges to require due process for the tenants, which will lengthen the time they have to find a new home to up to 30 days.

"I think it's really important for hotels to understand that they have a duty to assess each household to understand what their rights are, and if they do evict them, it will be an illegal eviction," Austin said.

A York County judge last week ruled that tenants at the Majestic Regency Hotel in Wells have rights and the hotel must follow a legal eviction process to remove them.

MaineHousing acknowledged the challenges that could result from lowering the reimbursement rates, but said it wants to stretch funding into the next heating season.