DA: Pittsfield man defrauded customers — including church, fire department — out of more than $400K

A Pittsfield, Massachusetts, man has been indicted on charges of defrauding customers, including a volunteer fire department, out of more than $400,000.

The indictment alleges Fred Senter told people he could build steel buildings for them and took their deposits.

But Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said Senter had no intention of completing the work.

"The alleged victims are private individuals, there's Richmond Fire Department, nonprofits, businesses, [and] there's a church," she said. "[There are] multiple victims — over 40 in five different states."

Harrington said she believes there are others who were victimized by Senter's alleged scam. She encourages them to contact her office.

Senter's attorney said his client maintains his innocence. He pleaded not guilty and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for later this month.

