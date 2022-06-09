The panel investigating Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds the first hearings tonight

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

All right. After months of anticipation, the House panel investigating the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, holds the first of half a dozen hearings tonight. It'll be in primetime, live on television and on many NPR stations, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh is here from the Capitol with a preview. Hey, Deirdre.

DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Hey there, Mary Louise.

KELLY: All right. So what's the preview? What are we expecting? This is the first of six. What are they going to do?

WALSH: Right. They're really talking about this as an opening argument from the committee. The attack on the Capitol was 18 months ago, so they want to use this primetime hearing to draw in the American public with the presentation that they're going to try to make very methodical and understandable. Select committee aides have said they're going to weave together highlights from 1,000 witness interviews and over 100,000 pages of documents to show what happened that day. They're also going to try to document what happened leading up to the attack on January 6, the riot itself and what they say are continuing efforts to undermine the country's electoral process.

Members of the committee have also stressed there's going to be new evidence that shows that this was not a spontaneous riot, but a coordinated attack. And they're going to show former President Trump's role in pushing false information about election fraud. And they're also going to show that the threat to democracy that day, they say, is still ongoing.

KELLY: And there are live witnesses tonight, right? Who are we going to hear from?

WALSH: There are. We're going to hear from Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer. She was one of the first law enforcement officers injured by rioters on the West Front plaza where the violence really got really seriously out of control. She suffered a traumatic brain injury. And then we have Nick Quested. He's a filmmaker who was embedded with one of the far-right groups who breached the building, and he captured the chaotic scene on video.

We're going to see Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney give opening statements, and then they're going to walk through key pieces of the evidence that they've collected over the last year. Committee aides have - also say that this is going to be a multimedia hearing, so we'll have video clips interspersed with live testimony.

Several Trump family members have voluntarily appeared in videotaped interviews, so we could see parts of those interviews tonight. We could also see clips from some White House aides who aren't really big names but have firsthand knowledge of the meetings and the conversations about this strategy to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

KELLY: Let's talk about who's not going to be there. Top Republicans have decided to boycott the committee. What are they saying?

WALSH: Right. I mean, there are two committee - two Republicans on the panel. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy boycotted the panel. He had a prebuttal event today. He questioned the legitimacy of the panel and said it, quote, "permanently damaged the House." Here's McCarthy talking about - Democrats are really focused on the wrong thing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KEVIN MCCARTHY: I don't see any primetime hearing set for gas price, for battling inflation, for feeding our children, for making the streets safer.

WALSH: House Republicans have said that the protests and the violence were wrong, and they focused on security issues at the Capitol that day, so they're working on their own report about why the Capitol Police and other agencies weren't prepared for the threat to the building and to lawmakers.

House Republicans are actually favored to win back control in the midterms this fall. And today they announced, if that happens, they're going to launch their own investigation on the select committee itself, how much money it spent and whether it violated privacy issues for members and witnesses.

KELLY: Just briefly, Deirdre, there are five more of these to come. What's the plan for those?

WALSH: Well, you know, Democrats recognize that a lot of Americans are preoccupied with other things. There's going to be two hearings next week and they admit that maybe these hearings won't really break through as much as they want them to do. But they believe that this investigation and next steps to do some reforms to the law that would govern how Congress counts the electoral count are really important to make sure that January 6 doesn't happen again.

KELLY: NPR's Deirdre Walsh. Thank you.

