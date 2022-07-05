Remembrances pour in for victims of Highland Park shooting

Susie An
As a reporter for WBEZ's news desk, Susie produces content for daily newscasts and WBEZ's website. She also anchors, occasionally, delivering news on WBEZ. She directed WBEZ's Schools on the Line monthly call-in show. Her work has also been heard on NPR, CBC and BBC. Susie joined WBEZ as a news desk intern in September 2007. Prior to joining WBEZ, Susie worked at the Peoria Journal Star newspaper and worked as an acquisitions editor for Publications International,Ltd.Susie has a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, Susie lives in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood with her husband Demian and son Ogden.