© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fani Willis is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election

WABE 90.1 | By Sam Gringlas
Published July 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is the Atlanta area prosecutor investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the election results in Georgia in 2020.

Copyright 2022 90.1 WABE

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
See stories by Sam Gringlas