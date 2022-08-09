© 2022 Maine Public
VIDEO: For a Milford team, the next stop is the Little League Softball World Series

Connecticut Public Radio | By David Wurtzel
Published August 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
Milford_LLSWS_thumb3.jpg
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Gabby Rodriguez, shortstop for the Milford Little League 12U softball team, is congratulated by fans during a rally ahead of the team's trip to Greenville, N.C., to compete in the Little League Softball World Series.

The Milford Little League 12U softball team is headed to Greenville, North Carolina, to compete in the Little League Softball World Series. A Connecticut team has never won, and it has been 15 years since the last team competed.

Community members recently gathered at Brewster Field in Milford to celebrate the occasion and send off the team.

Head coach Mike Bonanno credits the success to the team's dedication to setting and achieving obtainable goals. He said they’ll have these incredible memories for the rest of their lives.

Milford will represent the New England region and plays its first game Aug. 10 against the Delmar, Maryland, Little League team, which won the Mid-Atlantic region.

Learn more about the team in the video below.

David Wurtzel
Dave Wurtzel is a 9 time Emmy Award winning Visuals Journalist. Crafting documentaries large and small - his work is built on a creative spirit that continues to inspire an original approach to each project. Beyond Connecticut Public Dave has a diverse background and is a proud father, husband, and alumni of Eastern Connecticut State University.
