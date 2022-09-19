© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Maine Public 60th anniversary golf scramble has been postponed due to rain. A new date will be announced shortly.

Connecticut Sen. Blumenthal calls for aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona

Connecticut Public Radio | By Camila Vallejo
Published September 19, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
Puerto Rico Tropical Weather
Stephanie Rojas
/
AP
A worker cuts an electricity pole that was downed by Hurricane Fiona as it blocks a road in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Hurricane Fiona drenched parts of Puerto Rico with more than 30 inches of rain leading to wide-spread blackouts and flooding. Five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for humanitarian aid.

"Last time Puerto Rico experienced this kind of natural disaster our country failed to respond," he said. "We need to remember, our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico deserve the same kinds of all-in, all-hands-on-deck response."

In 2019, Connecticut was home to the 6th largest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the United States according to the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College.

Blumenthal said he plans to formally request aid this week in Washington DC.

He said one pressing issue is making sure the electrical grid in Puerto Rico is resilient in the weeks and months to come. The island’s private electricity provider, LUMA Energy, says it could take several days until power is restored across the island.

This story will be updated.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Camila Vallejo
Camila Vallejo is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She is a bilingual reporter based out of Fairfield County and welcomes all story ideas at cvallejo@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Camila Vallejo