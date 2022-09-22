MASS MoCA former director Joseph Thompson found not guilty of vehicular homicide

Joseph Thompson, the founding director of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, has been found not guilty of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to the The Berkshire Eagle.

Thompson had pleaded not guilty to a single count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, a misdemeanor charge that was filed against him in June 2019, in connection with a 2018 collision in North Adams that killed 49-year-old Steven Fortier, who was driving a motorcycle.

The six-person jury, which was selected on Monday, returned a verdict at noon Thursday after less than two hours of deliberation.

North Adams Police determined that the night of the accident, Fortier had been at several bars; he had a blood alcohol level of .27, which law enforcement considers high, at the time of his death.




