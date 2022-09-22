© 2022 Maine Public
MASS MoCA former director Joseph Thompson found not guilty of vehicular homicide

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published September 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
Joseph Thompson, former MASS MoCA director (seated), seen in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, court room on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Thompson was found not guilty , on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, of vehicular homicide, after a 2018 collision that resulted in the the death of Steven Fortier.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
Joseph Thompson, the founding director of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, has been found not guilty of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to the The Berkshire Eagle.

Thompson had pleaded not guilty to a single count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, a misdemeanor charge that was filed against him in June 2019, in connection with a 2018 collision in North Adams that killed 49-year-old Steven Fortier, who was driving a motorcycle.

The six-person jury, which was selected on Monday, returned a verdict at noon Thursday after less than two hours of deliberation.

North Adams Police determined that the night of the accident, Fortier had been at several bars; he had a blood alcohol level of .27, which law enforcement considers high, at the time of his death.

This story will be updated.

New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, Morning Edition, reporting and hosting. In the months leading up to the 2000 presidential primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show The Exchange. Right before coming to NEPM, Jill was an editor at PRX's The World.
