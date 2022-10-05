Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance.

The topic of the discussion will be women’s reproductive rights.

Hayes is in the middle of a reelection campaign against Republican George Logan. Lamont is also facing a Republican challenger - Bob Stefanowski.

Access to reproductive health care has come up as an issue in both campaigns.