Travis Roy Foundation awards $2 million dollars to Boston rehabilitation hospital for assistive technology program

The Travis Roy Foundation, named for the Boston University hockey player from Yarmouth who was paralyzed just seconds into his first college game, announced a new program on Friday to help quadriplegics live more independent lives. The Travis Roy Center for Enhanced Independence at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston will provide assistive technology for spinal cord injury patients.

Dr. Randy Trumbower, a renowned spinal cord injury researcher, will serve as executive director of the new center.

"We realized there was a critical need to improve accessibility and independence for spinal cord injury patients who have lost mobility in their arms and legs," Trumbower said. "There are many of these patients in New England that are dependent on others for their daily living activities."

Trumbower says patients will be trained on the voice-activated technology in the hospital and then be able to take the equipment kits home with them to improve their quality of life. The Travis Roy Foundation awarded two million dollars to Spaulding for the program. The foundation also announced that it will be closing after 25 years, in accordance with Roy's wishes. He did of complications from surgery two years ago.

