Connecticut receives $127 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid payments

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced CVS and Walgreens will pay more than $10 billion nationwide to fight the opioid epidemic, with Connecticut receiving nearly $130 million.

The money will be used to fund opioid addiction treatment and prevention across the state.

“As with prior opioid settlement funds, Connecticut’s $127 million share from these agreements will be used to support opioid treatment and prevention, and to save lives in communities across Connecticut,” Tong said.

A similar settlement with Walmart brings Connecticut’s total for fighting the epidemic to over $160 million.

Tong said the fine ensures drugstores are being held accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic.

“One by one, we are holding every player in the addiction industry accountable and forcing them to turn over billions of dollars for treatment and prevention nationwide,” Tong said. “CVS and Walgreens flooded our cities and towns with bottles upon bottles of pills with callous disregard for the suffering their actions caused.”

In addition to the financial penalty, the drugstores have agreed to a court-ordered requirement to monitor and report suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years, and Walgreens' over the next 15 years. Payments should begin during the second half of 2023.