Programming Updates: 12.19.22

Arriving in January

Love, Inevitably

"Love, Inevitably" is about an incredible and sudden love, made up of reality and imagination. It is the story of Candela and Massimo, a dancer from Seville and an entrepreneur from Rome, two complete opposites, two parallels who can't help but meet. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 5. 2023 – May 31, 2024

All Creatures Great and Small Season 3

James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire get a glorious new adaptation in a seven-part series based on his beloved books. Exciting newcomer Nicholas Ralph will make his television debut as the iconic vet who became renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion and love of life.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 8 – Feb. 18, 2027

Vienna Blood Season 3

Working together in a crime-solving partnership, brilliant young English doctor Max Liebermann and tenacious Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt investigate a series of unusual and disturbing murders. Max's extraordinary skills of psychological perception and Oskar's forceful determination lead them to solve some of Vienna’s most mysterious and deadly cases.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 8, 2023 – Jan. 18, 2030

New/Returning Titles

Under Suspicion

This is a murder mystery full of family secrets, intrigue and obsession, as the police battle to solve a truly dark and puzzling case. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Dec. 22 – Dec. 31, 2023

Witch Hunt

Ida Waage is a dynamic woman, working as the CFO at a prestigious law firm. One day, she alerts her executive board to a potential criminal scandal, but to her shock, they turn on her and look to discredit her. Will her determination to fight back and do the right thing put herself, and everyone she loves, in grave danger? From Walter Presents, in Norwegian with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Dec. 22 – Dec. 31, 2023

The Devil’s Throat

In a sleepy town in the Balkan mountains, where the legendary Devil’s Throat cave was Orpheus’ gate to the Realm of the Dead, a criminal profiler and an ambitious local detective investigate a series of mysterious crimes. The evidence gradually leads them to a horrific secret that will turn their lives upside down. From Walter Presents, in Bulgarian with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Dec. 22 – Jan. 31, 2024

True North

This is the story of an epic love triangle filled with passion, blackmail, and manipulation between Donalda, an intelligent young woman in love with Alexis, a logger and brawling adventurer. But Seraphin is madly in love with Donalda and will do anything in his power to be with her. From Walter Presents, in French (Canadian) with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Dec. 22 – Jan. 31, 2024

1864

In 1864, two brothers are called to serve in the bloodiest battle in Denmark's history. 150 years later, a troubled woman finds their lover’s diary. From Walter Presents, in Danish with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Dec. 22 – Feb. 29, 2024

American Masters | Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry it On

Experience the story of the Oscar-winning Indigenous artist from her rise to prominence in New York’s Greenwich Village folk music scene through her six-decade groundbreaking career as a singer-songwriter, social activist, educator and artist.

Passport Availability Dates: Dec. 21 – Nov. 21, 2025

Tutankhamun: Allies and Enemies

This film marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb and is a journey of exploration for Egyptian co-hosts Yasmin El Shazly and Mahmoud Rashad into the mysteries and unanswered questions about the boy king's life, his infamous father’s religious revolution, and those advising him as he takes the throne in one of the most tumultuous periods of Egyptian history.

Passport Availability Dates: Dec. 22 – Nov. 22, 2026

Expiring Soon

Independent Lens | My Country No More

Generations of family farming go up in flames as the North Dakota oil rush leaves human memory, culture, and identity scorched in its wake. My Country, No More follows one rural American family’s path of resistance through the rise and fall of the boom.

Expiration Date: Jan. 6, 2023

Finding Your Roots | Grandparents and Other Strangers

Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actor Andy Samberg and author George R. R. Martin answer some family mysteries when DNA detective work uncovers new branches of their family trees. The DNA analysis upends family history and reveals new relatives.

Expiration Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Independent Lens | A Day in the Life of America

Director Jared Leto crafts a sweeping yet intimate cross-section of America shot on a single July 4th in 2017 with 92 film crews fanning out across each of the United States and Puerto Rico to capture A Day in the Life of America. A gargantuan production shot over a single 24-hour period across the country, the film weaves a wide range of beliefs and backgrounds into a rich tapestry of life.

Expiration Date: Jan. 10, 2023

