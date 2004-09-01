The 2022 Camden Conference theme will be Europe today – what is happening and what we can anticipate. Europe’s leaders and citizens are facing pervasive economic, political and social challenges, some exacerbated by the global pandemic. How cohesive is the European Union? Where are populist movements headed, and where are democratic institutions under threat? What will happen to the European-United States bond as a new generation of leaders pursue their own agendas with Russia, China, and other countries? When can we rely on Europe, and can Europeans rely on us?

The Conference moderator will be David Brancaccio, host and senior editor of American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report, the business program with the largest audience in any medium. He anchored the award-winning public television news program NOW on PBS until 2010. His reporting has focused on the future of the economy, regulation of financial markets, the role of technology in labor markets, human rights, the environment, and social enterprises.

The Conference’s Keynote Speaker is Stavros Lambrinidis, the Ambassador of the European Union to the United States, as of March 1, 2019. From 2012 to 2019, he served as the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights. In 2011, he was Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece. Between 2004 and 2011, he was twice elected Member of the European Parliament (MEP) with the Greek Social Democratic Party (PASOK). He served as Vice-President of the European Parliament (2009-11), Vice-President of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee (2004-09), and Head of the PASOK Delegation (2005-11).

This year’s conference will be an entirely virtual, live-streamed event and tickets are on sale now.

For more information on the Camden Conference, visit the conference website at www.camdenconference.org or call at 207-236-1034.