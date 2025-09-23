The 2022 Common Ground Fair is on (!) and in-person September 23 through 25 in Unity Maine. Recognizing the ongoing reality of COVID, the events and layout of the Fair have been reworked to reduce congestion and long lines, but will still feature the incredible educational opportunities, food, and marketplace vendors that Fairgoers know and love.

Some of the 2022 highlights include:

Hundreds of exhibitors and activities centered around sustainable living, from fiber arts to green building.

Live music including Dave Mallet among many others.

Children’s activities.

Organic foods from around Maine.

The Country Store where this year’s Fair poster, t-shirts, bags, and more are on sale.

An exciting lineup of keynote speakers including Frances Moore Lappé, author of twenty books including Diet for a Small Planet; Maulian Dana, the first appointed Tribal Ambassador for the Penobscot Nation; and Muhidin Libah, the executive director of Somali Bantu Community in Maine.

Maine Public is very pleased to once again be a media sponsor of the Fair and we will be there in full force as well! Please plan on stopping at Maine Public's booth at the Fair to meet our staff who will be sharing some of the stories and experiences from our Climate Driven series.

Visit the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association’s website – MOFGA.org -- to secure your tickets to this seminal event in Maine this fall.

Fairgoers who do not have access to the internet may purchase tickets at the Maine Organic Marketplace in Freeport or over the phone by calling 207-568-6049 during business hours on Wednesdays.