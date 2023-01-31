Maine GOP plan to continue focus on "school choice," race and LGBTQ books and curriculum in schools

Republican lawmakers plan to push once again for so-called "school choice" and for more parental control over what is taught in schools.

Senate Republicans signaled Tuesday that they plan to continue to focus on educational issues that were prominent during last year's campaigns in Maine and nationally.

Sen. James Libby of Standish, who teaches at Thomas College and Colby College, plans to introduce a school choice bill modeled after a new Arizona law that allows parents to use state money to send their children to private schools or public schools in other towns. While Libby says competition leads to better schools, opponents argue that school choice primarily benefits wealthier families and just undermines poorer schools.

Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, told reporters on Tuesday that she wants to make it easier for parents to know what books are available in classrooms and libraries. Keim, who is the assistant minority leader in the Senate, has introduced legislation dealing with “transparency in public school curricula” and “parental rights in education,” although the text of those bills is not yet available. But Keim said parents should have be able to find information on a school’s website about books being used in classes or available in the library.

"We live in a busy world. We need to make sure it is easy for parents to have that information and be able to quickly say, 'Ok, this I like, this I don't' and to work with their teachers and their local school board,” Keim said. “Right now it's difficult for them to know what's being actually being used for textbooks and for that type of curriculum."

But in Maine, decisions about curriculum and which books to feature in libraries are already made at the local level, not by the state. While the Maine Department of Education offers guidance and optional resources, there is no state requirement that schools teach about gender issues or sexual orientation.

Classroom curriculum has been caught up in the political and cultural wars over race, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity across the country. Some parents have been pushing to ban controversial books that deal with sexual situations and gender identity, citing the need for new “parental rights” regarding what their children are taught. But education officials as well as advocates for LGBTQ have accused conservatives of attempting to silence free speech while seeking to ban educational and, in some cases, literary works that reflect a more inclusive and accepting society.

That debate has played out in multiple towns where school boards have either accepted or rejected parents' calls to ban specific books often dealing with gender and sexual content. And in many school districts, parents can already ask to exclude their children from lessons that they consider inappropriate or can flag specific books that they do not want their children to take out at the library.