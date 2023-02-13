Warm winter puts Meredith ice fishing derby on thin ice

Anglers from across New England gathered in Meredith this weekend for the 44th annual Ice Fishing Derby run by the town’s Rotary Club.

Usually, the event involves bob houses dotting Lake Winnipesaukee, spectators gathering on the ice, and a kid’s fishing clinic. But this year, thin ice kept most of the big lake off limits. Derby competitors were allowed to pull fish from any body of water in New Hampshire, and many found smaller lakes to explore.

Paul Pires, Sr. set up shop with his son and his grandson on Lake Waukewan Saturday morning. They’ve been coming up from Connecticut for the Meredith derby since 2009.

Pires said he could remember only one other year when he couldn’t get out on Winnipesaukee because of thin ice. But as winters warm due to climate change, he worries about his grandson, who is learning the sport.

“He really loves it and would be disappointed if he couldn’t do it, because he’s starting to really enjoy it,” Pires said. “All year long he’s been like, ‘When are we going to go ice fishing?’ And it’s like, there's no ice.”

David Cormier brought his whole family out to fish on Lake Waukewan, too. Over the past 40 years of participating in the derby, he said this winter’s situation was unique.

“This is the least I’ve ever seen it. Meredith is always like a little city of bob houses. Never seen it open like that,” he said.

At derby headquarters, a board showcasing the largest catch in each category drew spectators, as contestants brought fish up to be weighed.

Ben Nugent, a fisheries biologist with New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department, was there to help monitor the fish coming in and gather data for his agency.

He said the thin ice this year is part of an upsetting trend.

“I really enjoy fishing the larger lakes and going after the lake trout and rainbow trout that are out there, and using a snow machine to go to those distant locations,” he said. “Those opportunities are few and far between these last few years.”

Nugent said with competitors spreading out to other lakes, this year was a good break for the fish in Winnipesaukee. And the derby’s focus on all water bodies in New Hampshire, including smaller ones that may freeze more regularly, could provide longevity for the event.

Bill Golden, derby chairman, said warming winters were a concern for many winter sports, including ice fishing.

“If there’s no ice, there’s no derby,” he said.