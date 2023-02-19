U.S. Senator Angus King on the urgency to get weapons promised to Ukraine on the ground in the besieged country

Independent U.S. Senator Angus King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joined Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC from the Munich Security Conference to discuss national security issues facing the United States, including the war in Ukraine.

King stressed the urgency of providing Ukraine with the weapons the U.S. promised as well as training on those weapons before Russia begins another aggressive offensive.

"These high tech weapons, you don't just jump into and operate," King said. "The training is the time lag. But I think everybody realizes that time is of the essence."

Meanwhile, Rage Against the War Machine rallies are planned in Bath and Westbrook Sunday to draw attention to the enormous costs of the war in Ukraine. A national Rage Against the War Machine rally will also be held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.