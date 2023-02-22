Snow and some sleet expected across Maine from late Wednesday to Friday

Forecasters say that snow and sleet could cause problems for Maine commuters on Thursday morning.

Sarah Thunberg, with the National Weather Service in Gray, says that two weather systems, back-to-back, will bring snow from Wednesday night into Friday. She says the heaviest snow will hit on Thursday morning, leaving up to a foot through the day in the mountains, and less snow but more sleet further south.

"Anywhere between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch of sleet will be possible, across mostly southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine," Thunberg says.

Thunberg says that most areas should be clear of precipitation by Friday afternoon.