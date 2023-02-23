Connecticut leaders mark one year since the start of the war in Ukraine

Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders marked one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. They gathered at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) in New Britain Thursday to discuss the state’s ongoing efforts to assist refugees in Connecticut.

Iryna Kundeus cradled her 18-month-old baby Eugenia as she spoke in front of attendees at CCSU. But while her baby charmed the crowd, Kundeus wasn’t happy.

“We didn’t see our family for almost one year and it’s really sad for me,” Kundeus said.

Kundeus fled her native Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded her country in 2022. She and her daughter now live in Connecticut. They along with state and federal officials spoke at the university to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Frankie Graziano / Connecticut Public Holding her 18-month-old baby Eugenia, Iryna Kundeus meets with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz during an event February 23, 2023, at Central Connecticut State University marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine

But while Kundeus now lives far away from a brutal war that has killed thousands, she still has a personal stake in the war. Members of her family are still in Ukraine.

State leaders such as Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said they'll continue advocating for Ukrainian refugees and asked for increased federal funding so Ukraine could better resist the ongoing invasion.

Blumenthal advocated for more federal help, which includes more funding and supplying Ukraine’s military with F-16 fighter jets.

“We know what’s at stake, let’s make sure that we get them what they need to win this fight,” Blumenthal said.

Other officials such as Commissioner of the Department of Social Services, Andrea Barton Reeves, spoke about the state’s efforts with helping Ukrainian refugees settle into Connecticut.

According to Reeves, a thousand families have been helped, and local school districts statewide have enrolled Ukrainian children.

The state would welcome Ukrainians as permanent residents according to Barton Reeves.

“We hope that we can make you feel welcomed here until you can return home if that is indeed your desire," Barton Reeves said. "If you decide to remain, we would love to have you in the state of Connecticut."