Maine's average unemployment rate fell in 2022

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published March 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST

Maine, and nearly every other state, continued to see a strong labor market recovery from the pandemic last year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maine's unemployment rate for all of 2022 was 3%, down from a jobless rate of 4.6% in 2021. Maine's decline, at 1.6 percentage points, was slower than the northeast region, which saw a 2.3 percentage point drop. But Maine's 3% average unemployment in 2022 was better than the national average, which was 3.6%.

The bureau found 49 states and the District of Columbia saw unemployment rates decline from 2021 to 2022..

