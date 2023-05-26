© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
King says he's hopeful an agreement will be reached on the federal debt ceiling

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks chairman Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024 for the National Park Service.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King said he's hopeful an agreement will be reached on the federal debt ceiling on Friday, and said a default would be "catastrophic" for the U.S. and world economies.

The independent senator declined to say what concessions should be made to reach an agreement. He argued the whole negotiation was unnecessary and should be saved for actual budget discussions.

But this is not the place, the time the place to have this kind of discussion," King said. "This is about paying bills we've already incurred. This isn't about future spending. That's one of the problems with this discussion.".

King said any agreement that is hammered out will have to be quickly drafted to pass both chambers.

The U.S. is projected to run out of money to pay its bills on June 1. Congress will have to vote on a debt ceiling proposal before then to avoid a default.

