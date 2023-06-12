'Guns to Gardens' event offers Granite Staters a way to get rid of old firearms — for good

New Hampshire law limits what state agencies can do when someone turns in a gun they don't want anymore.

But an event Wesley United Methodist Church in Concord this weekend offered Granite Staters a different way to get rid of unwanted guns — for good. The goal was to give the firearms a new life as gardening tools, jewelry and more.

It's part of a national movement called Guns to Gardens. This weekend's event marked the first one held in New Hampshire. In total, organizers said 31 guns were dropped off at the Concord church on Saturday, including an AR-15.

