CT, MA and RI join together in multistate offshore wind deal

Shortly after a developer pulled out of Park City Wind, a major Connecticut offshore wind project, state officials announced Wednesday they have signed an agreement with Massachusetts and Rhode Island to coordinate future wind turbine development in the ocean.

The states hope they will be able to cut costs, by jointly seeking bids from companies that want to build larger wind projects.

The states have been discussing this for some time, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

"All of our states share strong commitments to offshore wind," she said. "We know how important it is to meet our clean energy targets. But we also increasingly know how important it is and is going to be for increasing the reliability of the grid."

But some companies that build offshore wind turbines say changing economic conditions make it impossible to install the structures under contracts set in recent years. When it pulled out of the Park City Wind project recently, Avangrid cited inflation, supply chain problems and high interest rates.

But on Wednesday, Avangrid praised the multi-state collaboration.

"This bold procurement strategy rises to the level of urgency the moment demands while providing offshore wind developers an opportunity to leverage economies of scale that will unlock more competitive bids," the company said in a statement.

Environmentalists praised the deal Wednesday, noting the need for states to work together to lower the costs of developing offshore wind.

"Today’s announcement is a bold way to drive cost efficiencies for projects across a broad swath of New England while promoting economic growth, enhancing security, and driving down energy costs," Jason Grumet, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, said in a statement.

DEEP officials say the agency is currently preparing a new offshore wind request for proposals for release in the coming weeks.

Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will request bids from offshore wind developers in early 2024, officials said.

Connecticut Public Radio's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.