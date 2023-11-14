© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Wisconsin crowns the brandy old fashioned as the official state cocktail

By Matt Ozug,
Tinbete ErmyasAilsa ChangAri Shapiro
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST

Lawmakers in Wisconsin have passed a resolution declaring the state's official cocktail: the brandy old fashioned.

