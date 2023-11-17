New Englanders could see long delays and bad weather during Thanksgiving travels this year

AAA projects that over 55 million people will travel by car and air to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

Vermonters and other New Englanders make up 2.5 million of those travelers; a number that's up 2.6% from last year.

That's according to AAA Northern New England, where Dan Goodman is manager of public affairs.

He said to make it to Thanksgiving dinner on time, planning ahead is essential.

And travelers should prep for long delays.

"Up to 80% longer in some of those metro areas," Goodman says. "The worst time to travel is gonna be the day after Thanksgiving ... Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m., as well."

Goodman says roads should be less congested in early morning or late evening Friday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Burlington forecasts that New England states could see heavy rain Thanksgiving week. Western New York could see heavy snow.

Goodman suggests prepping your car for winter weather ahead of traveling to visit family and friends.

Goodman says to check tires, wiper blades and the battery, as well as clear any snow off the top; Goodman also suggests packing an emergency kit to keep in the vehicle.

