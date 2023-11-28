New Haven buys a hotel to help shelter the city's homeless population

The city spent nearly $7 million to buy the Days Inn hotel on Foxon Boulevard. Officials say it’ll be able to house more than 100 people.

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said it’s part of a larger effort to provide more beds for the city’s unhoused people.

“If there's extreme weather, we will issue an extreme weather protocol and open up additional spaces for people to go," Elicker said. "But because we've expanded our capacity so much we feel like we're in a much, much better place than we were even a few months ago.”

The shelter will be run by New Haven-based Continuum of Care, which operates more than 50 shelters, group homes and crisis centers across the state. The agency said it’ll offer case management, job training and other services, according to the New Haven Independent.