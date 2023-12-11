© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
After Palestinian flag placed on Hanukkah menorah, New Haven affirms commitment to inclusivity

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez,
Patrick Skahill
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
An outdoor menorah display on the New Haven Green on December 11, 2023.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
An outdoor menorah display on the New Haven Green on December 11, 2023.

A lone protestor placed a Palestinian flag atop a 30-foot-tall menorah on the New Haven Green over the weekend, spawning immediate condemnation from other protestors and local officials.

On Saturday, hundreds rallied in support of Palestinans, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. During the rally, a widely-circulated video from the New Haven Independent shows a person climbing the menorah with the flag as others implore them to climb down.

“Get down!” several protestors yell.

“Take the flag off!” another says.

“It looks bad for us!” yells another. Before the footage cuts out, several people can be seen gesturing and imploring the person to remove the flag. The flag was then immediately taken down by other protesters, according to the New Haven Independent.

Monday, political and faith leaders condemned what they called “the desecration of the Hanukkah menorah” during a press conference on the Green. The event was scheduled to be attended by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and the head of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

Leaders were expected to affirm New Haven as an inclusive and welcoming place for all residents.

Yale University also issued a statement saying it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the desecration of a menorah on the New Haven Green during the religious holiday of Chanukah.”

“The placement of a Palestinian flag on the menorah conveys a deeply antisemitic message to Jewish residents of New Haven, including members of the Yale community,” the statement reads. “Yale’s regulations reach conduct occurring on or off campus that imperils the integrity and values of the University community, and if such conduct is committed by a member of the Yale community, we take action.”

It’s not clear if the protestor who placed the flag was a member of the Yale community, the university says.

The university says it has asked New Haven police to investigate the incident and Yale may conduct its own investigation.

This story will be updated.
Eddy Martinez
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
