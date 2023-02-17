2023 Camden Conference

Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence

February 17 to 19, 2023

Moderated by Marketplace Morning Report’s David Brancaccio

The movement of goods, services and money around the world is so complex and affected by so many factors that it’s little short of a miracle that a made-in-Vietnam shirt you ordered last week is delivered to your Maine doorstep today. Its journey was buffeted by supply-chain breakdowns, trade and tariff pacts, acts of Congress, diplomacy, labor contracts, armed conflicts, and much more.

Moderator David Brancaccio, the host of American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report, and a roster of distinguished experts will untangle the web of global trade, live on the stage of the Camden Opera House and live-streamed to Hannaford Hall in Portland, the Strand Theatre in Rockland, the Hutchinson Center in Belfast, and to homes across Maine. This all takes place the weekend of February 17, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now for this seminal event. Register today to secure your real (or virtual) seats.

For more information on the Camden Conference, visit the conference website at www.camdenconference.org.