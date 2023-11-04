Maine Jewish Film Festival’s 25th Anniversary
Screenings in Portland, Bangor, Bethel, Lewiston, Waterville, and Brunswick.
The Maine Jewish Film Festival (MJFF) will kick off its 25th anniversary on November 4, 2023, with a celebration and screening at the Portland Museum of Art, featuring the bittersweet Israeli comedy, Karaoke, followed by a party in the Museum's Great Hall.
Over the next eight days, the festival will host multiple screenings of over a dozen films from eight countries and four continents in Portland, Bangor, Waterville, Lewiston, Brunswick, and Bethel. Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of the entire festival.
MJFF's six-city November festival, will also present The Art of Silence, a piercing look into the art and life of mime Marcel Marceau; Rabbi on the Block, about charismatic African-American rabbi Tamar Manasseh, who takes her message into the streets of Chicago's South Side; Valeria is Getting Married, a drama about a young woman arriving in Israel as a mail-order bride; and I Am Not, a journey of self-discovery through the eyes of a bright but troubled neurodivergent teen.
Visit the festival’s website for information on all the featured films and to purchase tickets.
Maine Public Members receive a 15% discount for the festival. Use the code MP2023 when ordering tickets.