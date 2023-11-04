Maine Jewish Film Festival’s 25th Anniversary

The Maine Jewish Film Festival (MJFF) will kick off its 25th anniversary on November 4, 2023, with a celebration and screening at the Portland Museum of Art, featuring the bittersweet Israeli comedy, Karaoke, followed by a party in the Museum's Great Hall.

Over the next eight days, the festival will host multiple screenings of over a dozen films from eight countries and four continents in Portland, Bangor, Waterville, Lewiston, Brunswick, and Bethel. Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of the entire festival.

MJFF's six-city November festival, will also present The Art of Silence, a piercing look into the art and life of mime Marcel Marceau; Rabbi on the Block, about charismatic African-American rabbi Tamar Manasseh, who takes her message into the streets of Chicago's South Side; Valeria is Getting Married, a drama about a young woman arriving in Israel as a mail-order bride; and I Am Not, a journey of self-discovery through the eyes of a bright but troubled neurodivergent teen.

Visit the festival’s website for information on all the featured films and to purchase tickets.

Maine Public Members receive a 15% discount for the festival. Use the code MP2023 when ordering tickets.

