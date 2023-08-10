Portland Chamber Music Festival
August 10 — 19, 2023
Portland, Maine
pcmf.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Chamber Music Festival. Celebrating its 30th summer season, the Portland Chamber Music Festival will feature a display of the intimate power of chamber music with masterworks by Ravel, Dvorak, Beethoven and more.
Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets to August concerts, please use the code HEARPCMF. Discount does not apply to the Annual Benefit.