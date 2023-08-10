© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Portland Chamber Music Festival

August 10 — 19, 2023
Portland, Maine
pcmf.org

Maine Public is proud to be a media sponsor for 2023 Portland Chamber Music Festival: August 10 to 19.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Chamber Music Festival. Celebrating its 30th summer season, the Portland Chamber Music Festival will feature a display of the intimate power of chamber music with masterworks by Ravel, Dvorak, Beethoven and more.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets to August concerts, please use the code HEARPCMF. Discount does not apply to the Annual Benefit.