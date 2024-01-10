Storm leaves some areas of Cape, Islands flooded

Cape Cod's south-facing beaches felt the impact from high winds and heavy surf that began Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday afternoon.

Parking lots at South Dennis Beach were under water in the morning. Access to south-facing beaches in Dennis was closed.

A section of Surf Drive in Falmouth was closed to traffic and a front-end loader was brought in to remove sand that washed over the road.

In Hyannis, a section of Pleasant Street was under water around noon.

On Martha's Vineyard, the Five Corners area of Vineyard Haven was flooded at high tide at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Vineyard Gazette reported that the ocean washed over South Beach in Edgartown, causing a culvert on Atlantic Drive to fail, and forcing the closure of the road to traffic.

Social media posts from Nantucket showed flooding in low-lying areas.

Winds that gusted to 65 miles per hour early Wednesday were expected to diminish to 35 miles per hour on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies and southwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour.

