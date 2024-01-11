Private dam that leaked, prompted evacuation along Yantic River was out of compliance with state regulations

The owner of the dam whose partial break led to an evacuation of parts of Bozrah on Wednesday was out of compliance with inspection and emergency preparedness requirements, according to state officials.

A list of enforcement actions provided to Connecticut Public by the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection shows the dam’s owner, Bozrah Water Works Inc., had not developed an emergency action plan as statutorily required for dams deemed “high hazard.”

DEEP records also show the owner had not responded to violation notices dating as far back as 2014 regarding a lack of inspection reports. As of 2014, state statute requires owners of privately owned high-hazard dams to hire professional engineers to conduct an inspection and submit an inspection report every two years.

“Due to the Respondent’s ongoing failure to respond to the above Notices, on September 3, 2021, at DEEP’s request, a professional engineer performed an emergency inspection of the Dam,” which found the dam in “poor condition,” according to the records. DEEP hired a private engineering firm to conduct a second inspection in 2022.

Attempts by Connecticut Public to reach Bozrah Water Works owner Seymour Adelman were unsuccessful Thursday.

Andrew Fisk, Northeast regional director for national nonprofit American Rivers, said the state should crack down on out-of-compliance dam owners.

“This is not punitive, but there has to be consequences for things that could have killed people,” Fisk said.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes told reporters Wednesday that after the immediate emergency response, the agency would pursue “enforcement or recovery from the owner of the dam.”

“If state government really leans in and does its job, okay, they’re going to give these facilities some type of fine, some type of action,” Fisk said. “So let’s not just continue year after year after year saying ‘You’re out of compliance, you’re out of compliance, you’re out of compliance.’”

The partial break of the Fitchville Pond Dam early Wednesday morning prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents, with officials warning of “catastrophic” damage and potential loss of life should the dam fail. The evacuation order was lifted Wednesday after officials said conditions had stabilized, but state and local officials were expected to be working into Friday on building a cofferdam, an impromptu back-up dam, to prevent potential future damage.

On Thursday, DEEP officials said the emergency response at the dam was going well so far, but that residents should be on alert as more rain moves in this weekend.

“The water level on the Yantic has gone down, it’s taking the pressure off the leaks that occurred yesterday,” said Chuck Lee, assistant director of dam safety programs at DEEP. “So the dam is not leaking as it was yesterday, and so we feel it’s a much safer situation, it’s a situation that’s much more under control.”Lee said teams would continue to monitor the dam over the coming days.