President Biden to speak in Goffstown Monday, in first NH visit of 2024 campaign season

President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to New Hampshire Monday, as he ramps up his general election campaign.

Biden, who visited Pennsylvania on Friday and Georgia Saturday, will deliver remarks at the Goffstown YMCA Monday afternoon. According to the White House, the president will talk about “lowering costs for American families.” He’s also expected to take part in a separate campaign event.

The trip will be Biden’s first to New Hampshire in nearly two years.

Biden was the architect of the Democratic Party’s recent nominating calendar that made South Carolina the leadoff 2024 presidential primary. He declined to put his name on the ballot here when New Hampshire election officials refused to comply with the DNC’s official schedule, and set the Granite State's traditional first-in-the-nation primary outside the DNC’s sanctioned lineup.

Biden still easily won the New Hampshire primary in January as a write-in candidate.

New Hampshire has increasingly been friendly terrain for Democrats seeking federal office in recent years. Democrats have won every race for federal office here since 2014, and no Republican has carried New Hampshire in a presidential contest since George W. Bush beat Al Gore in 2000.

But in a volatile political environment, with Biden facing high disapproval numbers, New Hampshire’s four electoral votes could be valuable in November.

Biden finished fifth in the 2020 Democratic primary here before defeating then-President Donald Trump in the state by 7 points in the general election.

