Lawmakers say requiring job ads to include wages could help address pay disparities in Vermont

Lawmakers hope to reduce wage disparities in Vermont by requiring employers to include salary ranges in job postings.

Women working full time in Vermont make less on average than white men do. And that wage gap is even starker for women of color.

Fairfax Rep. Ashley Bartley said the lack of income transparency in job postings is contributing to the inequity.

“We know that women tend to negotiate less than men, or they are afraid of being seen as pushy,” Bartley said. “There’s more a negative connotation when a woman negotiates for her value.”

Legislation that’s now on its way to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk would require businesses with more than four employees to disclose compensation in advertisements for job openings. Lawmakers say the measure will promote pay equity and mitigate racial and gender wage disparities.

Scott's spokesperson said Tuesday that the governor plans to sign the bill.

“This type of legislation helps level the playing field for both men and women,” Bartley said.

Lawmakers approved legislation in 2018 that sought to close the pay gap by prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history.

