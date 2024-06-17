Heat wave expected to hit CT this week. Here's what to know

A wave of dangerous heat and humidity is forecast to hit Connecticut this week. The hot weather starts Tuesday and is expected to last through at least Friday.

Near record-breaking temperatures are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s with humidity making some areas feel as hot as 106 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat wave comes as temperatures ramp up across the U.S.

Last year the U.S. had the most heat waves — abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days — since 1936. Across Connecticut, Hartford and Bridgeport both experienced record-setting levels of heat.

In response to the forecast, Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state’s “Extreme Weather Protocol.” Cooling centers across the state are opening. Residents are advised to limit daytime activities, if possible.

Here are some things to know:

Where will there be extreme heat?

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Connecticut from Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the NWS warns. “There will not be much relief during the overnight hours” with the heat index dropping only into the 70s.

Curious about the heat risk in your town? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new tool where you can input your zip code to get a real-time assessment of the heat risk in your county.

To avoid the worst of the heat, if possible, shift activities to the morning or evening, health officials said.

“Residents should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in cooler air-conditioned/shaded areas, and limit the time spent in direct sun,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, in a statement.

What are the dangers of extreme heat?

Heat related illness can be deadly if not recognized and treated early, and often starts with muscle cramps or spasms, experts say. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke could follow.

Young children and infants, pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable, as are those who can't get around well or who live alone.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include heavy sweating and fatigue; a weak pulse; skin that's cool, pale or clammy; and headache, dizziness, nausea and fainting. The person should be moved to an air-conditioned space and offered sips of water. Loosen their clothing and apply cool, wet cloths or put them in a cool bath. Seek medical help if they vomit.

A person suffering heat stroke may experience headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness and a body temperature above 103 F. They also may have hot, red dry or damp skin; rapid pulse and faint or lose consciousness. The CDC advises people to call 911 immediately and, while waiting for help, use cool cloths or a cool bath and move them to an air-conditioned space, but do not give them anything to drink.

How can you stay safe?

Stay indoors in an air-conditioned space and limit outdoor activities, experts said. If you don't have air conditioning, find out if your community will open cooling centers. But even those with air conditioning should plan ahead in the event of a power outage.

Other tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:



Drink plenty of water and take a cool shower or bath.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and use your stove and oven less.

Check on friends and relatives, especially those without air conditioning.

Communities also can prepare by opening cooling centers in places like schools and libraries.

Where can I find a cooling center in CT?

A full list of cooling centers can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.

Here are some cooling centers in towns across Connecticut:

Bridgeport

Black Rock Senior Center

2676 Fairfield Ave.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Weekdays only)

East Side Senior Center

268 Putnam St.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Weekdays only)

Eisenhower Senior Center

307 Golden Hill St.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Weekdays only)

North End Bethany Senior Center

20 Thorme St.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Weekdays only)

GBT Station

710 Water St.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

Mount Aery Baptist Church

72 Frank St.

(203) 334-2757

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday through Sunday)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Branch

925 Broad St.

Mon & Tues (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (noon to 8 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (Closed)

Black Rock Branch

2705 Fairfield Ave.

Mon & Wed (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (noon to 8 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (Closed)

Newfield Branch

755 Central Ave.

Mon & Tues (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (noon to 8 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (Closed)

North Branch

3455 Madison Ave.

Mon & Wed (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (noon to 8 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (Closed)

East Side Branch

1174 East Main St.

Mon (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Tues (noon to 8 p.m.) Wed (noon to 8 p.m.) Thurs (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (Closed)

East Hartford

East Hartford Town Hall

740 Main St.

Mon & Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Public Safety Complex Lobby

31 School St.

Open 24/7

Raymond Library

840 Main St.

Mon & Fri: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tue & Thu: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wickham Library

656 Burnside Ave.

Mon/Wed/Fri: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tue & Thu: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Hartford Senior Center

15 Millbrook Drive

Mon/Wed/Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tue & Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sat: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Community Cultural Center

50 Chapman Place

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

Ellington

Hall Memorial Library

93 Main St.

(860) 870-3160

Mon -Thu: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri & Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ellington Senior Center

40 Maple St.

(860) 870-3133

Mon: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tue-Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Stamford

New Covenant Center

174 Richmond Hill Ave.

(203) 964-8228

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

