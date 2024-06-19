Greenfield Community College union votes 'no confidence' in president and provost

Union faculty and staff at Greenfield Community College Tuesday voted overwhelmingly "no-confidence" in the school leadership.

What lead to the vote was President Michelle Shutt's "suppression" of a report from diversity, equity and inclusion consultants said Trevor Kearns, a professor of English at the college and president of the professional union at the college.

The consultants were hired by GCC and spent time on campus last year, Kearns said.

"In that report, there are some alarming accounts of the consultants' work with the president, the provost and members of their leadership cabinet," Kearns said.

The report specifically singled out Shutt and Jordan, "for the negative impact they have on campus culture," Kearns said.

There were 78 ballots cast — just under 50% of union members ,Kearns said. Among them 95% voted "no confidence" in Jordan and 87% voted no confidence in Shutt.

"I think that the numbers speak for themselves," Kearns said. "There's virtually no confidence in the leadership of the provost. There is a bit more confidence in the leadership of the president, or at least there's more confidence that [Shutt] can actually change course."

In an email statement Schutt said she respects GCC faculty and her goal is a campus that works together to address challenges.

The Board of Trustees said in the same email statement it "supports the President’s plan" without being specific.

