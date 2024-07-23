Democratic fundraisers confirm Harris will attend Pittsfield event this Saturday

Less than a week ago, when President Joe Biden was still running for re-election, Vice President Kamala Harris had top billing at a private fundraiser planned for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Since Harris became a presidential candidate, people in the Berkshires have wondered if she will have time to attend. But on Tuesday, Jeffrey Rothenberg and Sherwood Guernsey, who are both on the host committee, confirmed Harris will be there.

Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti.

Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti, who is not part of the fundraising committee, said even the chance that a vice president — and now a presidential candidate — might be in the region, has been generating a lot of buzz.

"We don't, in the Berkshires, get the opportunity to have those experiences as often as other places. And so, when it becomes a possibility, it really gathers a lot of excitement," Marchetti said.

Besides Harris, Historian Heather Cox Richardson will speak at the fundraiser. Yo Yo Ma, James Taylor and Emanuel Ax are performing.

Although the exact time and location has not been announced, it will take place in Pittsfield this Saturday.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and his wife Diane, who live in Richmond, are part of the committee hosting the event.

Tickets for the event sold out quickly. The money raised will go to the Harris Victory Fund.