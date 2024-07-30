Ilona Maher and US women's rugby sevens team take Olympic bronze
The U.S. women's rugby sevens team earned a bronze medal Tuesday after a close match with Australia.
During the first half, a strong defensive showing from Australia left the teams tied.
Australia scored again in the second half. But in the last seconds of the match, U.S. player Alex Sedrick ran nearly the full field length to tie the game. A field goal clinched the bronze for the U.S., giving them the extra points to beat Australia 14-12.
U.S. player Ilona Maher, who is from Burlington, helped lead the team in its strong showing at this year's Games. Her skills on the field and positive social media presence have vaulted her into the Olympic spotlight.
On her social media, she's shared her antics from the Olympic Village in Paris, where she's communed with celebrities like Jason Kelce. In a recent TikTok, she easily convinced Kelce to announce his super fandom for the team.
This is the first-ever Olympic medal for the U.S. women's rugby sevens team.
