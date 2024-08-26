MLB player switches team mid game in unusual scenario

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And now here's a baseball stat that is bound to make it to a trivia game soon - no matter the outcome of one of today's Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox games, catcher Danny Jansen will be able to call himself a winner.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

And that is because the two teams had to complete a game that was started back on June 26 at Fenway Park in Boston. Danny Jansen, the current catcher for the Red Sox, was then playing for the Blue Jays and at bat in the top of the second inning when the game was halted due to rain.

CHANG: A month later, Jansen was traded from Toronto to Boston.

SUMMERS: And when play resumed today, Jansen was behind the plate wearing a Red Sox uniform. The Blue Jays subbed a pinch hitter in, in Jansen's place.

CHANG: And in doing so, Jansen became the first person to play for both teams in the same game in Major League Baseball history.

SUMMERS: When this afternoon's game restarted, Jansen allowed a steal while catching against his former team's pinch hitter. Now, talk about a two-way player.

