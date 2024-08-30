© 2024 Maine Public

Harris defends policy positions and tries to define her campaign

By Tamara Keith
Published August 30, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT

In a Georgia bus tour and CNN interview, Vice President Harris has given a closer look at what her policy stances are and what her campaign is focused on.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith
