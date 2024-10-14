© 2024 Maine Public

Indigenous Peoples' Day: Here’s what’s happening in our region

Maine Public | By Elodie Reed
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A photo of a person inside a grey brick room. The person is wearing a green and blue dress with a lime green shawl with many long tassels in all different shades of green and blue. The person is mid-dance, so the shawl tassels are spread out like bird wings.
Dartmouth / Julia Levine '23
/
Courtesy
Ojibwe Dartmouth College student Leora DePerry '26 models fancy shawl regalia on the runway of the 2022 Indigenous Fashion Show, an annual event at the Hood Museum of Art that's co-sponsored by the museum, Native Americans at Dartmouth, Hokupa’a and Native American Program. This year's Indigenous Fashion Show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Dartmouth College students and many other groups are commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day today and throughout the week across New Hampshire, Vermont and beyond.

In the earliest hours of this morning, Indigenous students at Dartmouth gathered and opened the holiday with a drumming circle.

The idea is that, on this day, the voices of Indigenous peoples are heard first on campus.

You can listen to Indigenous students at Dartmouth College share greetings in their languages, here:

-

Later today, the Native Americans at Dartmouth student organization will hold a demonstration on the campus green. That starts at 12:30 p.m.

And on Thursday at 8 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host the annual Indigenous Fashion Show, which is co-sponsored by the museum, Native Americans at Dartmouth, Hokupa’a and Native American Program.

The University of Vermont will host several speakers Tuesday to discuss Indigenous models of education as well as honoring First Nations peoples. The latter talk will be given by Huntington resident and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Lakota citizen Lushanya Echeverria.

And today in Maine at the Wabanaki nonprofit Nizebun, the Abenaki First Nations of Odanak and Wôlinak will participate in a Green Corn Ceremony.

The event, which is open to Wabanaki communities and their families, will include drumming, dancing, a potluck and a corn-based dish cookoff.

Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
