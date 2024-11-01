Voices of change: Young voters in Springfield share hopes and challenges

Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí.

Many young Americans are stepping into a new chapter this year as they gain the right to vote. Across the country, high school seniors who have turned 18 are casting their ballots this election cycle.

At Discovery Polytechnic Early College High School in downtown Springfield, students spoke with The Latino Election Project about their newfound civic responsibilities.

Izzy Martinez, an 18-year-old student, shared her excitement and the sense of responsibility that comes with voting for the first time.

“Yes, I believe our voice matters and my voice matters, particularly to just my community on a small scale, because I'm just a high school student, but it’s a lot more than that,” she said. “I'm part of a brand new high school and there's a lot of new things going on in our city. I feel like I've made great connections and been able to talk about my school a lot. Having those opportunities to speak up is really important. The more you say something, someone will eventually listen to you.”

While some students feel empowered by their newfound right to vote, others expressed hesitancy and pressure.

Saydie Rivers, also 18, shared her worries about making the right choice.

“I thought about it. I thought about not doing it because I didn’t want people to shame me if I pick the wrong person and the world and the economy goes... it’s bad,” she explained. “It’s a lot to process, and I don’t know who to vote for or who would be best for our world.”

Despite the pressure, some students are encouraged by teachers and family members. Soli Perez, another 18-year-old student, highlighted the support she receives at school.

“Definitely teachers are telling me it’s important that I vote now that I’m 18,” she said. “I do take a politics communication class at [Western New England University], and I’ve been getting way more information than I usually would through that class.”

Educators like WNEU political science professor Bill Mandel stressed the importance of youth participation in elections.

“This may be the most important election I’ve voted in, in my lifetime,” Mendel said. “It really determines which direction the country’s going to go in. I wouldn’t miss it.”

Zulmalee Rivera Delgado, of the community organization Neighbor to Neighbor, pointed out the challenges that first-time voters face.

“Once you're registered to vote, you're ready to go. I think it’s always going to be a learning curve for students to know how politics work in their lives because civic engagement is not really a thing in grade school or the public education system,” she said. “But if you speak to students and connect how inflation, job insecurities, or the economy relate to government, it starts to make sense.”

Adriana Rua, a high school teacher at Discovery, provided this advice for young voters.

“When you vote, don’t think about the candidate that’s in front of you currently,” Rua said. “You’re voting for the next four years, which will extend to four to six years because we always have an extension of what they do. Even though at 18 you’re in one place, remember that person will be there until you’re 22.”

