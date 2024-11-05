Attorneys general urge respect for the democratic process — except from these 3 states

Attorneys general from 47 states and the District of Columbia signed a statement Monday in support of a peaceful transfer of power following the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

“Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it,” the nonpartisan National Association of Attorneys General wrote.

Only three state attorneys general did not sign onto the statement: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita; and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen — all of whom are Republican.

It’s unclear why they did not choose to back the statement. Paxton, Rokita and Knudsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

