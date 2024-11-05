© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Mood shifts at Harris watch party as results come in

By Ilana Dutton
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:30 PM EST

According to NPR’s Deepa Shivaram, the mood at Vice President Harris’ election watch party has shifted from celebratory to one of “intense focus.”

When people were first arriving at the event at Howard University, there was a lot of dancing and performances on the main stage. Now, the crowd has turned away from the stage and is watching the TV screens on Howard University’s yard as results come in.

A Democratic source told Shivaram that there “are some nerves” at this point, but that they are not counting anything out yet.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Your Vote 2024Your Vote 2024 NPR
Ilana Dutton