Mood shifts at Harris watch party as results come in

According to NPR’s Deepa Shivaram, the mood at Vice President Harris’ election watch party has shifted from celebratory to one of “intense focus.”

When people were first arriving at the event at Howard University, there was a lot of dancing and performances on the main stage. Now, the crowd has turned away from the stage and is watching the TV screens on Howard University’s yard as results come in.

A Democratic source told Shivaram that there “are some nerves” at this point, but that they are not counting anything out yet.

